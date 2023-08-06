It’s really disappointing to read the “Boycott Pentwater City” group leader saying this in your Aug. 2 story (“Citizens group forms to oppose proposal to make Pentwater city”): “Someone convinced them (the Village Council) to vote for it (accepting the year-long citizen committee report) though there were no calls for the village moving in this direction.”
Really? Is it possible that the Village Council was duped into forming this citizen committee? In fact, some village residents have been wondering for a long time whether there’s a better government model. It seems insulting to the six other village trustees — who unanimously approved the study — to imply that they were bulldozed into doing so. They were merely being responsive to citizens at no taxpayer expense. And it’s insulting to the five other volunteer members of the citizens committee who spent hours of personal time investigating the topic over the past year.
And why do opponents suggest boycotting Pentwater business owners? The Shoreline Media story provides an answer from the boycott’s leader — “Regarding the boycotting, I guess the concept is that there were people on the council that surely knew that they were going to hurt their customers in the township but voted for it anyway … we’re not going to support them. That’s where that came from.”
This feels like an effort to intimidate a couple of hardworking, local citizens who own businesses, and who also serve on the Village Council. But now, because of how they voted on July 11, their livelihoods are now being threatened. Is this the kind of local government atmosphere we want in Pentwater, or in any other community?
To my friends and neighbors, I say take a deep breath, everyone. Village taxpayers should look closely at the three property tax bills you get each year. Ask questions. Encourage respectful dialogue between everyone involved. Find opportunities to meet and exchange views — respectfully.
Ron Beeber
Pentwater