The headline in the (Saturday, June 25, 2022) edition, borrowed from a larger paper, stated… "Constitutional protections stripped" in regard to the Roe v. Wade decision.
Please write a follow-up for the readers that outlines which Constitutional protections one has to the right of abortion and baby killing?
I know of none, but would welcome the opportunity to be proven wrong. If you cannot support the headline with facts, I respectfully ask that you offer a retraction to set the record straight.
Additionally, women's rights are still intact and democracy has not been dealt a blow as the left would want us to fear.
If one wants to understand this issue more deeply and honestly, they will educate themselves via methods other than Facebook, Twitter and SnapChat. Please read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Fact: The decisions will go back to the states and voted on according to our democratically obtained laws and policies. In other words, the people will decide.
Fact: There is no Constitutional right to abortion. Even (Ruth Bader Ginsburg) knew this and spoke about it openly.
Fact: If one wants to be able to kill their baby, there will be plenty of states where that will be available moving forward.
Seeing articles on responsible sexual behavior and birth control would also be a good idea to help young people understand that preventing a pregnancy in the first place saves one a lot of pain, struggle and the senseless killing of millions of innocent lives.
Before the abortion rights people pitch a fit with my comments, I do believe that there should be special exemption for those who are raped or experience incest. Perhaps putting rapists and abusers behind bars for their crimes for a long time would be a cause the protesters could move on to for their next gathering.
I celebrated the decision yesterday, made on the day of my late father's birthday. The man that raised six successful children in the Catholic faith to honor life and the commandments, one of which is "Thou shall not kill."
It would have been an even better day if the paper decided to publish both sides of this issue since at least 50 percent of the readership is quietly celebrating the decision to give Planned Parenthood less power and give real choice back to the people as we all move forward in peace.
Eileen Stam
Ludington
Editor's note: The headline in question was one carried with the Associated Press story published by the Daily News.