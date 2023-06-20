I am a reader of the Ludington News, digital edition. I have been following the articles regarding the charging a fee to enter the Stearns Park. I think it’s a bad idea for several reasons. Several reasons have already been expressed by several persons. I would like to add a few more.
It would add to congestion on Lakeshore Drive with traffic waiting to make a left hand turn into the park from traffic heading north, waiting for traffic heading south, which would be held up by the acceptance of fees or a card check at the entrance.
It could add to a situation of autos parking in the residential streets on the east side of the park and the persons trying to cross Lakeshore Dr adding to a safety concern.
What would the residents do for parking if they were planning for an event for guests in their yard? Would the city place “No parking signs?” Would the police be responsible for enforcing the ban? Would the fee discourage visitors from calling on, Ludington who come to Ludington and visit the park?
What about the merchants who look forward to the summer traffic for increased revenue? Would the fee discourage groups from using the park for group gatherings? Would the fee be extended to the parking for the boat launching area?
Let’s face it, the park is a big and important drawing card for Ludington. Don’t kill the goose who laid the golden egg.
Tom Rathsack
Flint