We are about to celebrate the Easter Season; a time for many to enjoy chocolate bunnies, Easter eggs, etc. But for the Christ-follower, it is a time of reflection on the death, and resurrection, of the Lord Jesus Christ. For many people, the death of Jesus is not an issue — “everyone dies.” But to establish the validity of His death, let me quote from the Journal of the American Medical Association, (JAMA, March 21, 1986; the article is entitled On the Physical Death of Jesus Christ); “Thus, it remains unsettled whether Jesus died of cardiac rupture or of cardiorespiratory failure. However, the important feature may be not how he died but whether he died. Clearly, the weight of historical and medical evidence indicates that Jesus was dead before the wound to his side was inflicted. Accordingly, interpretations based on the assumption that Jesus did not die on the cross appear to be at odds with modern medical knowledge.”
The reason I state this is simple: If Jesus did not die physically, there could be no physical resurrection.
But again, the “bigger issue” for many is the validity of His physical resurrection.
I could quote the 6 different BIble writers who spoke of His resurrection, (Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Paul, and Peter), but I will cite some non-Biblical evidence.
First, the Christian Church traces its history back to AD 30. And non-Biblical records declare that the initial adherents proclaimed the resurrection of the Founder.
Next, consider the change in the disciples themselves. In the period between the crucifixion and the resurrection, they were a sad, defeated company of cowards; but after His resurrection they boldly proclaimed it. If these men had stolen Jesus’ body (as some attest), would they be willing to suffer persecution, imprisonment and even death for what they knew to be a lie?
And this same rationale would apply to the family of Jesus. Prior to the crucifixion, they thought he was “out of his mind” (Mark 3:21). But after they saw the resurrected Christ, they joined with the other disciples in worship (Acts 1:14).
Others want to argue, “The Swoon Theory,” meaning Jesus only “fainted” on the cross and then was revived in the tomb. But this goes against the concept of what a crucifixion was for — i.e. to kill the victim. (Hence my earlier reference to the JAMA article). Further, the Swoon Theory ignores the fact that Jesus, in His weakened condition, would have to move the stone from inside the bomb. And then He had to fight off the Roman guards who were posted at the tomb.
There are other theories explaining the empty tomb, but the more plausible explanation remains — Jesus was physically resurrected.
And the implications of that statement are overwhelming.
Dr. Craig Nelson
Pastor, Path of Life Ministries