Pentwater Public Schools gave me the foundation to achieve my doctorates in pharmacy. My career allowed my family to move back to Pentwater and start a year round business. My wife and I feel that Pentwater has all the right things we could ever want in a town. I graduated in 1999 with honors. The Pentwater school system has had a great track record of producing top-notch graduates. Our school has the resources to produce graduates that can succeed in any job field they choose to pursue after graduation.
During my years (kindergarten) through 12 at Pentwater, I benefitted from past millages. We had a brand new classroom and elementary library built when I was in first grade. Then right around the time I was in middle school, we had a new lunch room/cafeteria and band room built. Lastly, when I was in high school, we had our science rooms expanded and renovated. These improvements had a direct impact on my learning and enhanced my educational experience. This new millage is important as it will help continue the trend of keeping our school up to date and well maintained.
Most people that know me know I use a wheelchair. I’m excited that (Americans With Disabilities Act) improvements are in the works. I remember as a child there was a parent who was disabled and had to watch their son play basketball from a location that had them awkwardly placed by the entrance doors and the bleachers. It wasn’t a good location for him because the space wasn’t meant to accommodate someone in that position. I feel It would be great to watch my kids, nieces and nephews partake in a play or game from a location that allows ample space for people to get through and offer a clear view. Children need equal access to school whether it’s a temporary disability due to an accident or if they were born with a disability. Aging grandparents and those in the community with similar issues will be able to attend events held at the new gym/auditorium. Just remember ADA Improvements benefit everyone.
I feel that it is now our obligation as a village, township and community to improve our school and keep it as one of the many “best” things Pentwater has to offer. It’s an investment for our children and our community.
Ryan S Williams
Pentwater