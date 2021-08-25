Several months ago, I was circulating a petition that would bring an end to dismemberment abortion in the State of Michigan, but only if enough signatures were obtained. I was pleasantly surprised at the readiness of so many people who were eager to sign the petition. There were some who said no but even those people were pleasant to talk to. Well, almost everyone, but it seems there’s always an exception to the rule.
When I was 14 years old and living in Chicago, I went to the Museum of Science and Industry. One of the exhibits were human babies that dies because of miscarriages ranging in age of several weeks to a full-term still birth. They were enclosed in see-through plastic molds that were in the shape of a woman’s stomach and surrounded with some type of preservative. At only a several weeks old, you could see the beginnings of legs, arms and a head. Research has shown that there is a heartbeat and brain waves at a very early stage of development.
At 14 years old, no one had to tell me that I was looking at babies during the process of birth, it was obvious. So why do we kill (more than) 800,000 babies in this country every year. For many, the answer is simple, they believed the lies… (that) call a baby, “tissue.” For others, the answer is not so simple. For others, the answer is not so simple. For every path that leads to abortion is for the most part a sad one. No one grows up wanting to kill their baby and no doctor studies with the goal of becoming the top abortionist.
At a time when a woman and a man need solid, moral advice and understanding, it is not always forthcoming. Instead, they may receive comments like, “OK, get over it,” “It’s only tissue” and so on. Please don’t fall for these lies. They are produced by Satin himself and promoted by his henchmen who come in the form of some, but not all, politicians, counselors, teachers, friends, parents and, unfortunately, even some clergymen of every faith.
Dr. Bernard Nathanson was an atheist who founded the largest abortion advocacy group in America and at one point in his career stated that he had performed (more than) 10,000 abortions. Later in life, he admitted that he lied about the number of illegal (back alley) abortions performed in America to get a positive response from the Supreme Court on deciding to legalize abortions. Later in life, he denounced abortions as a barbaric act and traveled many areas of this country speaking against abortions. He died a pro-life Catholic and was the first of many abortion doctors who underwent a deep conversion. He is the author of a book, “The Hand of God.”
Last June 5, a little boy celebrated his first birthday in the State of Wisconsin. At birth, he weighed 11.9 ounces and was 131 days premature. He spent the first six months of his life in the hospital but is now home with his family. That 800,000 babies mentioned above never had that chance.
There is hope for those who were brainwashed into thinking abortion is OK and now suffer from depression, which is so common after the fact. There are advocacy organizations that will help financially, emotionally and spiritually. To mention a few: Rachel’s Vineyard, a post-abortive retreat for all effective by abortion including parents, grandparents and siblings; Love (INC) in Shelby; the Muskegon Pregnancy Center (www.muskegonpregnancy.org); West Shore Family Support (www.westshorefamilysupport.org); and for those in crisis pregnancies who keep their babies in financial support, Love Line (www.loveline.com).
Babies are a gift of God’s creation. We have no right to destroy them. Mr. Joe Biden may tell you that abortion is OK, but he’s not the final arbitrator. God bless you all.
Walt Carrier
Amber Township