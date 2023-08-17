The tragic story of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, is an account of cowards, innocent lives lost, and countless heroes.
The Cowards:
An 18 year old active shooter with an assault weapon.
Numerous people who ignored the appalling threats from the shooter to kill others.
The 376 law enforcement officers who dawdled over an hour before confronting the active shooter.
The Viictims:
Nineteen grade school children and two teachers who were mowed down with an assault weapon.
Numerous children who survived to see their classmates murdered, and parents and siblings who learned their loved ones were never coming home again.
The Heroes:
Felix Rubio, a sheriff’s deputy who attempted to enter Robb Elementary when the shooting began, but was restrained by fellow officers.
Kimberly Maya Rubio who is running for mayor of Uvalde this election season.
Felix and Kimberly lost their daughter Lexi in the massacre.
Caitlyn Gonzalez, an 11-year-old survivor of the massacre who speaks publicly, including a talk with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and others to advocate for common sense gun laws.
State Senator Roland Gutierrez who introduced a bill to increase the age from 18 to 21 to buy assault weapons in Texas. The bill failed, yet many, young and old, in Uvalde and across Texas continue to advocate for gun safety.
- What are we doing as a community to promote gun safety? The Starfish Buyback Programis sponsoring the acclaimed documentary “Guns, Grief, and Texas Politics” at the Ludington Library on Aug. 22, 7 p.m. We hope for a large turnout, a robust conversation on keeping our schools and other venues safe, and active involvement in the gun safety movement.
- On Sept. 16 the Starfish Buyback Program will give a $300 gift card to anyone who turns in an assault weapon.
The exchanges are anonymous. The guns are collected by the Ludington Police Department and then destroyed. Watch for details in the LDN and learn more about this effort.
Pamela Blair
Starfish Buyback Program member