As I write this on May (1) about 36% of Michigan residents (older than) 16 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 50% have received one dose of vaccine. This is good news but there has been a worrisome decline in the pace of new vaccinations.
It appears that most of the people who were eager to get the shot have been treated and those remaining unvaccinated are folks that are hesitating to proceed.
I have heard many reasons given for not getting a vaccination. Some folks claim that a tracking chip is being injected. When you consider that the vaccine is manufactured in batches of thousands of doses which are then provided in multidose vials drawn up into random syringes by thousands of health care providers across the country, it would seem to (be) beyond the ability of the government to get one of these tiny chips into each dose and keep track of who got which chip. If the government wanted to track someone, it would be far easier just to track their phone.
Another frequent concern is that the vaccine is new and there may be unknown effects. Since the disease is new the vaccine also must be new. The technology to produce it, however, has been under development for more than a decade. Two hundred and forty million doses of vaccine have been given in the United States and over one and one half billion worldwide. Very few serious side effects have been recorded.
The same cannot be said for the effects of the infection. Five hundred and sixty thousand Americans have died from this disease and millions more have been seriously ill. Some of the survivors have lingering, disabling symptoms that may never go away. It just does not seem logical to risk these known and serious consequences of the disease to avoid an undiscovered side effect from the injection. Simply put, the vaccine far safer than the disease it prevents.
Another reason for not getting vaccinated that I have heard is that a person is young, healthy and at low risk for serious illness. Why, then should this person subject themselves to some “pharmaceutical goo?” There are two reasons. The first reason is that the risk to the unvaccinated person is not zero. The variants are more contagious and tend to produce more severe disease than their predecessors. Many young, healthy people have died from this. The second reason is for the benefit of the persons’ fellow citizens. Unvaccinated people are more likely to become infected and, even if they are not sick, spread the disease to others. This could include people who have not yet had the chance to be vaccinated, such as their children. If enough people are vaccinated the virus cannot survive, cannot continue to mutate into new strains, and cannot produce outbreaks. Life can return to normal for everyone. If there are many unvaccinated people in the population, the virus can find susceptible hosts, produce disease, and smolder along indefinitely. No one will be truly safe and continued precautions will be necessary.
By the way, the shot is now readily available for adults in our area, is remarkably effective, very safe and free.
So, that’s enough from me. If you are not yet vaccinated, please get the shot. It’s the best thing for you, and it’s the right thing to do.
Michael Kennedy
Hamlin Township