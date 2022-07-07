In 2017 a pox descended on our land in the name of Donald Trump. While Trump is gone, for the most part, his legacy is still with us. He, along with Mitch McConnell, left us with an extremist, right wing Supreme Court. Once they finish with their agenda of overturning voting rights, abortion rights, campaign finance reform, smart gun safety laws, environmental protection laws, etc, what will we have left? They have no respect for the Bill of Rights, for minority rights, for the concept of 'one person, one vote,' for the right to privacy, for the Second Amendment's well-regulated right to bear arms or for saving the planet.
What's next? More unregulated automatic weapon massacres? More women dying from botched illegal abortions? More corporations deciding elections? Even fewer minorities able to vote? Bans on contraceptives? All we can do now is to encourage everyone to go to the polls and cast a vote for lawmakers who will look out for your best interests. This isn't over… it starts with you. Don't let the right wing turn us back to the 1950s… Get out and vote…
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township