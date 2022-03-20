Kudos, congratulations, awesome job, encore!!! Went to see "Les Mis" and WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE.
Wasn't sure what to expect, but we were blown away by what we saw and heard. If you (didn't) go and see the show, you (missed) out on a fantastic display of musical talent and acting by these remarkable students. What a very enjoyable way to spend an evening. Thank you to everyone in front of and behind the curtain for all the hard work you put into the performance. It definitely showed!
Diane Zack
Ludingotn