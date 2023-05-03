(The Hart Community Performing Arts Series featuring Los Angeles Guitar Quartet) concert was phenomenal. I just want to thank you for providing this type of quality entertainment. Not only were performers superb, but this kind of event allows our local communities to “meet and greet” each other and enjoy professional talent from across the country. The ticket prices are reasonable and the scheduling on a Monday night… perfect.
Once again, thank you for enriching our West Michigan music/art lovers with
awesome performances.
Dee Payment
Ludington