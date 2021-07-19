The Pere Marquette Motoring Club would like to thank the Ludington Area Jaycees for putting on a grand Fourth of July parade. I am sure it was an enormous effort that you had to put fourth to bring the event together again after the problems of last year.
After seeing the number of entrants in the parade and the thousands of happy spectators, I am sure you know that your efforts were worth it.
Also a big thank you goes out to all of the people at the parade, both locals and visitors. It was heartwarming to see the thousands of happy people. There was red, white and blue everywhere and the patriotism and friendly spirit of everyone was evident the entire parade length.
America is back, bigger and better than ever.
John Reusch
President, Pere Marquette Motoring Club
Kaleva