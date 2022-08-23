The following expands on my earlier comments regarding the cull. Another disturbing fact about the proposed cull is that the many doe will be about halfway through their gestation so we would be killing unborn fawns along with the doe.
I can find published information on only six culls conducted in Michigan. They are Meridian Township, University of Michigan-Dearborn campus, Lansing, Muskegon, Ann Arbor and Farmington Hills. I suggest you go online and read the details about each. My impression is that the culls are not successful even when conducted over extended periods of time and result in controversy and discord in the community without resolving the problem.
The second and third points in my original objection to the cull are specific to the presence of dear within the city limits and how that relates to public safety. Incidences outside of the Ludington city limits are not germane to my point.
The fourth point about the dogs and deer in Ludington is based on my personal experience that when dogs were not restrained in the city, deer were not present in the city.
The fifth point refers to public safety as it relates to disease caused by deer. It has been suggested that Lyme disease, bovine tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease can be spread from deer to humans. This is not true; humans and livestock are not threatened.
You may hear that a cull is necessary because high density deer population generate a risk of disease, the opposite is true. While the total contact rates may be lower in the low-density populations, the infection risk of a random susceptible deer is likely higher in the low-density population, because it is more likely to share a group with an infected deer. This seems counterintuitive but is true.
It is a published fact that chronic wasting disease cannot be spread to humans or domestic animals. The DNR reports the incidence of CWD to be .0035% of the deer population and there has never been a reported case in Mason County.
Bovine tuberculous is a very rare disease and there are only eight cases of it ever reported in deer in the entire United States. And only two in Michigan. If you want more information, go to this website. https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/managing-resources/wildlife/wildlife-disease/bovine-tuberculosis
Lyme disease is spread by ticks not directly by deer. The following is from a Humane Society publication “The Black-legged tick, the culprit in the spread of the disease bacterium, was originally called a ‘deer tick,’ a misnomer that has perpetuated the false belief that deer alone are responsible for Lyme disease. In truth, Lyme disease has a complex ecology in which multiple hosts and varying landscapes affect both its presence and its impact on people.” Consequently, killing deer will have little or no impact on the spread of this disease.
According to the CDC’s latest data Michigan has only reported 1,931 total cases of lime disease with 18 of those being in Mason County.
My sixth and seventh point regarding public safety and liability are based on my understanding that the cull would be within and near the city limits.
All the culls that I could find published information on were conducted in woodlands surrounding metropolitan areas not within them. To suggest that because there is a plan and because the cull would be at the perimeter (whatever that means) of the city limits that nothing could go wrong, and that there is zero risk, is irresponsible. I suggest that any time you mix firearms and people there is a risk that must be considered. My prayer is that at some point in the future I will not be publishing a “I told you so” in the Daily News.
For the record I am not against hunting or anti-gun.
My eighth point suggested that the cull is inhumane because “city deer” are less wary of humans than their woodland counterparts. Essentially, I am saying it is like shooting fish in a barrel. Data related to non-urban deer are not relevant to my point.
My statement regarding rabbits and other creatures being subject to future culls was my attempt to be facetious, apparently ineptly.
The last point I made is the benefit from the distribution of the meat harvested from the cull. Published data, while scant, indicates that less than 1% of the population will eat deer meat and that many hunters do not eat the deer they kill themselves. Consequently, any benefit harvested meat from the cull will go to a very limited number of people and is unlikely to help many who are in need. Whereas a contribution to the local food bank would help those who need it most.
Terry Grams
Ludington