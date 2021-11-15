I am writing this letter in response to the ongoing push for the COVID-19 “vaccines.” As a physician who abided by the dictum taught in medical school (“First, do no harm”), I continue to promote the health and well-being of those around me; this would include the use of conventional vaccines, many of which I have given during my 20 years in emergency medicine. I am not an “anti-vaxxer.”
However, there are many scientific and medical professionals who are hesitant to receive this ‘biological injectable.’ To quote Clinical and Applied Thrombosis/Hemostasis, January 2021 doi:10.1177/10760206211020833 “Due to immunological priming, risks of clotting, bleeding and other adverse events can be expected to increase with each re-vaccination and each intervening coronavirus exposure.
Further, “lipid nanoparticles (which carry the mRNA) are inherently toxic to humans; they cross the blood-brain barrier, the blood-testis barrier and the blood-placenta barrier, and accumulate in the ovaries.” (International Journal of Nanomedicine. 2018; 13,8487-8506). In this journal (the IJN), there have been various articles that stress the risks and reactions to the Covid vaccines.
According to our own government data, someone with a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI), is under age 65, and has no significant comorbidities, this individual has a very low chance of ending up in the hospital from Covid. (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/dadta/health policy/covid 19-comorbidity-expanded-12092020-508.pdf). As an aside, this same article states that the mRNA vaccines are the first to inject polyethylene glycol (PEG) into a person; PEG is known to induce anaphylaxis in the recipient.
Are there serious complications that can result from COVID-19? Obviously yes — but people are also reacting to the “vaccine.” The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting Systems (VAERS) shows the risk of a vaccine reaction outweigh the benefits from the vaccine (https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8D240F947). Also, an interesting read on this topic of “worse than the disease” is written in the International Journal of Vaccine Research; Sneff S. Nigh J. Worse than the disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Against Covid-19. IJVR. 2021; 2 (1),38-79. Available at http://dbph.ny.gov/uploadedFiles/dpbhnvgov/content/Boards/BOH/Meetings/2021/WWNEFF~1.pdf
Another concern with these vaccines is that the long-term risks of COVID-19 vaccines are largely unknown; the current COVID-19 vaccines are a technology and medicine that has never been used before. The mRNA technology was researched unsuccessfully for the past 20 years. And unfortunately we have extensive history with drugs that caused harm for years before the negative impact was discovered. (Recall thalidomide and Vioxx to name two). In addition the current COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission; COVID-19 is just as transmissible with the vaccine as without, as studies show. https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19vaccine/9440; and https://www.nyt.com/2021/08/18worldmiddleest/israel-virus-infections-booster.html.
Finally, if someone desires to obtain the vaccine, that should be their choice. But for those who refuse it, the choice should be ours — please do not compel us to put something into our bodies that we do not want.
(One disclaimer: I have already found some internet sites that I have posted have ‘disappeared.’ I can only affirm that quotations given were from the articles mentioned.)
Dr. Craig Nelson
Ludington