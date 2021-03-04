Scapegoating is the pandering tyrant’s favorite tool for the incitement of hate. Nero persecuted Christians and Hitler targeted Jews and socialists to achieve political leverage. Others of this ilk have exploited biases against non-whites, expert-authority and outspoken democratic women.
Neo-right apologists give cover for the recent attempted government overthrow, by blaming Antifa for the treasonous insurrection. Few really know much about the nebulous organization, except that disgraced captains of Capitol Hill carnage, say it is bad. Many erroneously link it to a nefarious terror organization; but Antifa is merely a shortened version of the words “against fascism.”
How significant is the “national anti-fascist movement?” There are no headquarters, leaders or card-carrying members of this group. Their sparse presence at last summer’s Black Lives Matter marches drew small concern from authorities as a serious force. Following a murderous incident in Portland, a single self-proclaimed zealot was promptly “neutralized” by federal agents. A white supremacist organization was caught recently posting incendiary tweets while posing as Antifa. This “scary monolithic menace” is largely a fabrication of cult-media and conspiracy outlets.
Now why should anyone have concern about fascists? Like the KKK, fascist have strong yearnings for perceived glory-times, racism, ultra-nationalism and religious empowerment. Typically led by a populist autocrat, fascists merge the heads of industry with government. Corporate moguls thereby exercise control over hard working folk.
In contrast, socialists believe some means of production and services work best if publicly owned. Examples include schools, police, health-care, military, libraries, parks, Social Security, etc. Streamlined cost-benefits are socialism’s central goal. Western democracies currently lean heavily toward socialism.
Regardless of the Nazi German’s use of the National Socialist Party moniker, the ultra-right hates socialism. Except for their dictatorial leadership, fascist Germany and Stalin’s “socialist” Russia were sworn enemies. For a time, the devious dictators agreed to shelve mutual hostilities long enough to divvy-up Poland. The Fuhrer soon betrayed the agreement, foolishly opening the World War II’s Eastern Front.
A misinformed and fractured brand of historic revisionism is recently running amok in congress. Thinking masking is fascism; Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) provides one prime example of idiocy. He falsely stated that 76 years ago his father fought in Europe to free us all from socialism. The freshman senator targeted socialism, when fascist aggression instigated World War II. Right wing – left wing confusion bodes poorly on Tommy’s fitness to serve. Nonetheless in Alabama, as in many areas, historical and political accuracy matters not, because the fear tool works, especially when a tweet is grossly misleading! The “big lie” has replaced our fact-based informational firewall, maliciously molding many minds.
According to the FBI, right-wing extremist groups are a growing major domestic threat. Acts of home-grown terror, trends of armed intimidation and mob takeovers are becoming “normalized.” There was recently a brazen attempt to initially beg and then extort from Georgia election officials a “revised” vote count. A pattern of lawless anarchy preceded the recent overthrow failure at the Capitol. Are we now ripe for a successful U.S. fascist revolution? Many Congressional Republicans have been slavishly enabling and abetting this concept.
Over the last 90 years, Germany, Italy, Spain, Indonesia and Chile have had fascist governments. Here are 14 traits common to fascists as compiled by historian Lawrence W. Britt.
• Powerful and continuing Nationalism (slogans, flags everywhere);
• Disdain for the recognition of human rights (multi-tier justice);
• Targeting of enemies/scapegoats as a unifying cause;
• Military supremacy (bloated budgets);
• Rampant sexism (secondary female roles);
• Controlled mass media (contempt for independent media);
• Obsession with national security (militias, “black-shirts”);
• Religion and government are Intertwined (“anointed one”);
• Protection of corporate power (company-men government);
• Suppression of labor power (anti-unionism);
• Distain for intellectuals (“dissing” medical experts) and the arts;
• Obsession with crime and punishment (“lock’em all up”);
• Rampant cronyism and corruption (pardoning family, friends);
• Fraudulent elections (delegitimize opponent’s votes);
The resemblance of recent coup attempts to those of past regimes is chilling. Our deluded MAGA insurgents failed to see or take pause to hundreds of “red flags” amidst the flowing banners. We have scorned the German people for empowering a populist cult-persona. Yet we too fall prey to “me the victim” hysteria. Ultimately this ploy enabled one of history’s most deadly, destructive and diabolical dictators, to steal control of an advanced nation. Recent events may help us appreciate the cost from the enrapturing “high” enjoyed amid those fanatical mass rallies of nearly a century ago. Can we learn or will indifference, excuses, and history always repeat?
David Chye
Hesperia