Lawyers for the House Jan. 6 committee laid out their case that (former President) Donald Trump participated in a in a conspiracy to defraud the American people and overturn the 2020 election results.
Arguing in federal court, the committee fleshed out its claim last week that the former president and conservative legal scholar John Eastman “may have engaged in criminal acts” in the run up to the Capitol attack. The committee’s challenged Eastman’s claims of attorney-client privilege over 11,000 emails and other documents.
Eastman, House counsel (Douglas) Letter argued, gave Trump advice on how to undermine the 2020 election results, urging lawyers for Mike Pence to have the vice president delay certifying the count of electoral votes. In an email sent just after the Capitol attack, Eastman told Trump’s lawyers that doing so would be no more than a “relatively minor violation of the Electoral Count Act.”
Accountability in some form or another is coming. The house committee’s blockbuster brief involves the “crime-fraud” exception to Eastman’s privilege claims. It asserts that Eastman hasn’t offered proof that he and Trump were in an attorney-client relationship and lays out evidence that Trump ignored information from at least 11 aides and confidants that his stolen election claims were false.
The committee’s lawyers include former federal prosecutors, and they would not make these claims without evidence to back them up.
The committee must not relax. Letting Trump off the hook is not acceptable.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township