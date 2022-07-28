Left the big city up north with all its traffic, cold and snow. The fast pace and always on the go. Goodbye, Chicago. I packed up and left it all behind, for I had found my little piece of paradise, a small town on Charlotte Harbor called Port Charlotte. It had a laid back attitude. Gentle waves, soft white sand beaches and beautiful sunsets. No traffic lights to speak of, only two-lane roads for travel to and from. No more rush hours for me in my little piece of paradise.

