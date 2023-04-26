Well, spring is here and the bushes, flowers and trees are starting to bud. The deer will have a feast. Reminds me that I had to dig up 18 lilac bushes last year as they had become deer food. If you can’t afford fencing, you can’t have these things on your property. It makes me feel sorry that the way to rid the city of deer was put off.
I am also sorry for those people who feel the need to sue the city when they don’t like things, such as taking care of the over population of deer or the siren at Copeyon Park, etc. It’s too bad the folks didn’t have a “Plan B” to use rather than to sue. There were many people who were in favor of the cull.
Thanks to all of the City Council members who are put to task over these situations. It must be difficult for you at times.
Life is short. I say we all try to keep things less stressful. So let’s put on our grown up panties and do some important things, like in the summer, check the rain gauge each time it rains to see how much, and in winter, check the temperature each morning and also see if there is snow, and check to see that the American flag is still flying.
Hopefully, these less stressful tasks will keep our minds off of the things we can’t control. Pray for our country. Have a great summer.
Connie Saunders
Ludington