‘Tis the season for giving, and what could be better than gifting a child with a brand new book for enjoyable reading all through the holidays.
Four years ago members of the Ludington Writers Group introduced the Book Buddies. In response to our call and in the spirit of Christmas, books were donated by numerous folks in Mason County and beyond for children and youth of all ages. To show our gratitude, the Writers Gang hosted a community meal in a festive setting. Later the books were delivered to Cove, Head Start, the Oscar Reading program at Foster Elementary School, and the Meet Up, Eat Up, and Read Up summer lunch program for youth.
The Ludington Writers hope to continue the Book Buddies program and community meal in the near future. However, due to the pandemic, this season we are asking people instead to consider making a book donation to any of the several Holiday drop off boxes in the area.
Check the FiveCAP Toys for Tots and Gifts for Teens website for numerous drop-off locations. FiveCAP especially has a need for new books for children ages one month through 10.
Also, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, in cooperation with the Salvation Army, St. Simon Catholic Church and the Mitten Tree is collecting new books for children and youth from birth up to age 18. More information is available on the Toys for Tots, Mason County website.
A good book can be a treasure, a story to share with another perhaps, maybe an imaginary adventure or an exciting journey. Give a book this season and share the joy of reading with a child.
Pamela Blair
Chairperson for the Ludington Writers Book Buddies