On Nov. 27, 2017, an inquiry meeting was held at Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA), for those interested in starting a Promise scholarship. The original intent was to give those students with a (grade point average of) 2.0 a chance to receive an academic scholarship. This scholarship was meant to encourage students to do their best and reward them for their best. This was meant for the student who rarely received any recognition in academia or sports. The arbitrarily 2.0 was a line of measure to use for success in college. This scholarship was meant for tuition and fees for an associates degree or certification. A (general education diploma) element was added or those who quit school and now decided they would like to try for and education.
West Shore Community College does not require a GPA, so anyone can apply and attend. If the student felt, they should attend on a Promise scholarship, we do have an appeals process intact. Of the 37 appeals only two were GPA below the 2.0. These students did not follow through with the process, thus not receiving a scholarship. I guess the Promise Board did not communicate this very well to the public. How do I know so much history, because I started the Promise scholarship with help.
The Promise Zone needs to be good stewards of your money. If you would like to join the discussion, you can verbalize your concern at a Promise Zone meeting. Monday March 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Lake Shore Resource Center.
Desmond Tutu said, “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out where they are falling in.”
Annette Quillan
Ludington