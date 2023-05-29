We talk about how important it is for businesses to pay “their fair share,” what does this mean? I buy local as much as possible. Plus, I promote local businesses, through personal recommendations and social media. What can “tax liability” mean to a community if a business does not objectively pay or provide for their staff?
What happens when you are not fairly compensated for your time, for the risk to your health, or for the cost accrued for the work you perform? When we cannot provide adequately for ourselves or our family, we seek community and government services. As a parent you work 40 hours a week but cannot afford childcare. You and your significant other both work and cannot afford the increase in rent. You work somewhere that does not provide health insurance and does not provide paid sick time (or may fire you if you take off time for being sick). So, you work infecting others, you continue working making yourself sicker (and the treatment more costly), and/or you are now strapped with an emergency room bill you have no idea how you are going to pay (an emergency room visit you could have avoided if you had the health insurance to see a doctor when you were first getting sick). These are examples or scenarios why people are going into their local department of human services or community service organization (e.g., United Way, Salvation Army, etc.) for support.
How do some businesses evade paying “a fair wage?” They simply pay what everyone else is paying. You could be in a community where most businesses (whether manufacturing, fast food, or home health care) pay around $10 per hour, or where most businesses do not offer health insurance (or keep their staff categorized as “part-time” to avoid providing benefits), or do not offer any form of childcare assistance. These are acceptable practices because it is an area where MOST businesses do not support a wage to thrive.
When a company does not pay a “thriving” wage, we as taxpayers, pay the bill. We pay for some form of Medicaid, we pay for food benefits, and we pay for childcare services. We need to stop ignoring business practices that create a tax liability for the rest of us. Where do we start? We reach out to our representatives and senators to say we in fact support the taxing of large businesses. Business with 10 or more staff being provided with minimum wage, no benefits, no health insurance, and expecting them to work through illness, miss staying home with a sick kid, ignore the care for an elderly parent, and/or ignore the cost increase in rent and groceries, are a tax liability to the community. Needs that are not met or compensated do not go away, those needs become bigger and grow with each uncompensated employee.
The difference between a “fair wage” and a “wage to thrive” is being provided the same wage as everyone regardless of the cost of living (including the costs associated with particular forms of work) versus being paid a wage that enables you to, in fact, be productive members of society. Imagine how much more productive staff can be if they are not worried about their children’s next meal, the impending eviction notice, or the next costly medical bill. As taxpayers, imagine how much more valuable our tax dollars could be if not being used as a shortfall for wages and benefits not provided by businesses. Plus, as buy local consumers and local community members, imagine how much better we would feel to know our money is going towards a business that is providing a “thriving” wage that supports their staff.
Meresa Salisbury
Free Soil