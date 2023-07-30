(Friday) I had the privilege to sit down once again with Riley Kelly of the Ludington Daily News for another interview. I first met Riley just mere weeks after moving to Mason County to be the executive director of the Lakeshore Food Club, and I have to say we became fast professional friends. Over the next several years, Riley wrote several articles for the Lakeshore Food Club with the utmost professionalism and heartfelt passion for those experiencing food insecurity in our community. I tell him all the time, he tells our story better than I can some days.
(Friday) I was heartbroken to learn that this was our last interview together. While I am excited to watch Riley’s journalism career grow in Kent County and wish him the utmost success in his future, it is not lost on me that Mason County is losing one heck of a reporter.
Riley, thank you. Thank you for the many, many conversations. Thank you for sharing our impact and needs so well. We have weathered some hard economic days together. Thank you for checking in periodically with me to see if there’s a story you could tell. Thanks for letting me tell my mom I made it above the fold!
I will miss working with you and I will miss our conversations. As you leave us, know this, you made the Lakeshore Food Club better and you helped me, a stranger to this town just 3-1/2 short years ago, build the incredible community support we have.
I wish you well my friend!
O’Nealya Gronstal
Executive director, Lakeshore Food Club