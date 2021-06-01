The Senate turned down a bill to investigate the Jan. 6 violent attack on Congress. This is rich given the Republicans staged 10 congressional investigations into the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi, Libya.
But now House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy believes we don't even need one probe into how a defeated U.S. president enlisted a violent mob to try to cancel an election because he lost.
Congressional Republicans have good reason to fear a thorough investigation. The truth is that many were all in with Trump's effort to overturn the election. McCarthy also doesn't want to testify about his mid-riot phone call to Trump pleading with him to call off his supporters. Trump replied, 'Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset than you are.'
The GOP is minimizing Jan 6 for two disgraceful reasons: to preserve the "Big Lie" of the 'stolen' 2020 election; and, to give cover for actions that in 2024 could turn the big lie into the "Big Steal." Trump must be stopped at any cost. Seventy percent of Americans favor an investigation. We must turn out strongly for all upcoming elections to defeat this Facist element that is growing in our land.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township