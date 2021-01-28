It seemed like forever but the long nightmare is over. Trump is gone, at least for a while. We can return to some form of normalcy. No more lies, more than 30,000 recorded by the Washington Post in just four years.
Along with Trump, a whole cast of unqualified people are gone (including)… Betsy DeVos, Ben Carson and Wilbur Ross just to name a few. No longer will we have to put up with his childish name-calling, his false accusations and his idiotic ideas. The biggest gain is, we’ll be done with his racist comments and actions.
He ran for president on a vision of America where whiteness is valued at the expense of everything else. In the White House, he gave white supremacists, members of the extreme right and conspiracy theorists their most powerful platforms, even claiming that there were “very fine people” on both sides among the torch-wielding militia members who converged on Charlottesville in 2017.
By the time he lost in 2020, he had whipped up the lunatic fringe, a dangerous element in our country into a frenzy. His supporters began planning their insurrection, making plans to march on Washington.
Members of Congress including Senators (Josh) Hawley from Missouri, Ted Cruz from Texas, and Congressman Mo Brooks from Alaska were also complicit In the incitement of the insurrection. In Brooks’ words (during the rally outside the White House on Jan. 6), “Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”
Trump is guilty of inciting a riot causing death among his many other crimes. Again, the majority of people in this part of Michigan were fooled by this inept, underqualified, under-educated, second-rate game show host.
Another contributor to this forum made the statement that the majority of people supported Trump because they’re smarter. Think about that.
Roger Barham
Hamlim Township