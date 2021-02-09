I realize that the comments that follow may not resonate with many readers. However, for those who wish to gain a degree of understanding of the events that have dominated the news cycle in recent days, I believe this information provides a significant insight into an individual’s behavior that has affected every segment of the American society.
I do not believe in relying solely on my view in taking on this topic. So, my comments will be relying on those of three authors I respect and encourage others to explore. The three authors are Susan Tufts Fiske, who is a professor of psychology and public affairs at Princeton University; Isabel Wilkerson, the author of “Caste“ which addresses the issue of racial inequality in our society; and Eric Fromm, a psychologist and social theorist from the 1960s whom Wilkerson quotes extensively in the following excerpts.
“We are accustomed to the concept of narcissism – a complex condition of self-aggrandizement entitlement and disregard of others, growing out of hollow insecurity – as it applies to individuals. But scholars apply it to the behavior of nations, tribes and subgroups.....”
So, too, with groups trained to believe in their inherent sovereignty. “The essence of this overestimation of one’s own position and hate for all who differ from it is narcissism”, wrote…Eric Fromm. “He is nothing,” Fromm wrote, “but if he can identify with his nation, or can transfer his personal narcissism to the nation, then he is everything.”
A person deeply invested in his group’s dominance “has a euphoric ‘on top of the world’ feeling, while in reality he is in a state of self-inflation,” Fromm wrote, “this leads to severe distortion of his compacity to think and to judge ….” And underneath may lie the fear that he cannot live up to the constructed ideal of his own perfection….
The social theorist Takamichi Sakurai wrote bluntly: Group narcissism leads people to fascism. An extreme form of group narcissism means malignant narcissism, which gives rise to a fanatical fascist politics, an extreme racial-ism.”
In modern times, this kind of group narcissism has gripped two nations in particular, according to Fromm: “the racial narcissism which existed in Hitler’s Germany, and which is found in the American south” he wrote in 1964, at the height of the civil rights movement.
Fromm knew well the perils of group narcissism from both his training in psychoanalysis and his personal experience. He was a German Jew who fled to Switzerland after the Nazis took power in Germany, and then to the United States in 1934. He saw firsthand the Nazi appeals to the fears and insecurities of everyday Germans in the lead-up to the Nazi takeover.
“If one examines the judgment of poor whites regarding blacks, or of Nazis in regard to Jews,” Fromm wrote, “one can easily recognize the distorted character of their distorted judgments. Little straws of truth are put together, but the whole that is thus formed consists of falsehoods and fabrications….”
In both instances, Fromm found the working class to be among the most susceptible, harboring an “inflated image of itself as the most admirable group in the world and being superior to an-other racial group that is singled out as inferior,” he wrote. A person in this group feels “even though I am poor and uncultured, I am somebody important because I belong to the most admirable group in the world….”
A group whipped into narcissistic fervor “is eager to have a leader with whom to identify,” Fromm wrote. “The leader is then admired by the group which projects its narcissism on to him….
“The greater the leader,” Fromm wrote, “the greater the follower… The narcissism of the leader who is convinced of his greatness, and who has no doubts, is precisely what attracts the narcissism of those who submit to him.”
I will close my remarks from Susan Fiske. I believe Fiske provides an essential key in our effort to move forward:
It is “possible to override our worst impulses and reduce our prejudices. But to do so in a meaningful way requires forethought, an awareness of the unconscious biases passed down through the generations and the chance for people different from one another to work together as equals, on the same team and shared goals that require cooperation to succeed.”
Not all will agree with what I have written. However, I am convinced it provides a foundation to move forward.
Leon J. Begue
Scottville