“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” — Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Propaganda Minister
Representatives of Michigan’s First and Second Congressional Districts occupied the U.S. House this past winter. Regrettably, their stint only added to government dysfunction in Washington. During the presidential election certification vote, Jack (Bergman) and Bill (Huizenga) were all in on the trumped-up story that the election was stolen.
They served this red herring despite 60 court cases showing meritless voter fraud allegations, all 50 states’ legislative actions verifying election legitimacy and malicious claims lawsuits by the Dominion voting machine company against Trump spokespeople.
Jack and Bill then determined that the bad losers icon, should be granted infallibility status after he tried to fix the Georgia vote outcome, demanded (former Vice President Mike) Pence illegally nullify (President Joe) Biden’s seven million vote advantage and for inciting a mob to try to overthrow our elected government.
The misguided multitude assaulted police, then hunted for Democrat hides and maverick Republicans who deviated from Trump’s poor-me script. The unfolding insurrection barely fazed our representatives who drifted amid the hot air pedaled by coup engineers.
Next, our local duo had the responsibility for opting whether a deranged congresswoman should keep her assignment to the Education Committee. During her campaign, this lady boasted how she could silence women of color using assault-weapon persuasion. She also pandered to her most disturbed constituents by suggesting assassinating the House Speaker. Other loony Q-Anon beliefs she parroted were supposedly disavowed during her come-to-Jesus speech before the GOP house caucus.
Yet abandoning favorite talking points of an embedded alternate reality, and her whacky celebrity status, ultimately proved a bridge too far. Her thinly veiled death threats against Democratic co-workers were without remorse. One could conclude that in Jack and Bill’s minds, as long as those twisted fantasies were not directed at their backs, then they would be OK with her pathetic plausible deniability.
This rabid Georgia Representative exemplifies a procedural trap which often plagues abuse victims. Our justice system or a chain of command can discount or blame the victim, then allow fast talking abusers back in circulation with maybe a warning. Perpetrators of threats consequently continue their campaign of terror and revenge against those seeking protection from inept or jaded authorities. Jack and Bill are poster boys for this kind of injustice.
Of course, their types try to conceal their sullied character with litanies of lame excuses, schoolyard projection and catchphrases. They will chant, “The Democrats do it, too,” “We must respect Georgia’s sacred choice,” and “Freedom of speech above all.” Other responses such as, “It was just bluster and not to be taken seriously,” “All sinners deserve forgiveness,” and “That was so long ago,” are recited as verbal hand washing rituals instead of standing up to crude, hateful and inflammatory rhetoric. These pathetic-hypocritical ploys highlight the moral failure of our “Profiles in Courage” rejects.
We elect our public servants to lead while assuming they gained a position of better knowledge than the average voter. So what are Jack’s and Bill’s excuses? Could it be ignorance, are they mere dupes or do they identify with Rep. Greene’s unhinged ranting? Chances are its various portions of all the above. Having demonstrated selective contempt for law and order, can the good people of our districts give these predictable followers more chances?
Should the Mara Largo Medicine Man still be a kingpin in the GOP’s political future? Some think Republicans need to move far and away from this tired obsession. However, at present, the force of neo-fascism dominates all of the organizational momentum. A case in point is that genuine conservatives fear speaking out against the four years of unparalleled abuses of power. Consciences can obviously be massaged with rollover judge appointments, tax cuts and the threat of being primaried. But giving Jack and Bill this way out allots them way too much credit given their wayward ethical compass.
Our myopic pair continues offering sacrifice on the altar of Trump. Sadly what they opt to burn in their holocaust is the truth, inconvenient laws and accountability. Jan. 6 was an attempted coup, not a revisionist’s tourist event and we need to know what the heck was going on? Ignorance is no excuse for violent-criminal acts, and a viable U.S. democracy requires dealing with cancerous/seditious masses, even if privileged perpetrators were involved.
Jack and Bill went up the Hill, to carry the Donald’s water. Jack bent down, to kiss his crown and Bill came stumbling after.
David Chye