With new disease variants taking root, Michigan recently surpassed a record weekly infection rate in COVID-19 cases. We now rank worst in the nation per-capita, and our seven-day case average is the highest since December. This time, the alarming surges center among Thumb area children and teenagers, but some West Michigan Counties are also cause for concern. Older adult vaccinations have apparently helped mold this age trend; but what explains the raging setback?
Restaurants, bowling facilities and gyms have endured devastating hardship and everyone has anxiously anticipated a return to a degree of normalcy, especially in our schools. Throughout this crisis, our governor has been in a difficult position. Certain business owners, assault-rifle toting protesters and a hostile state legislature, all demanded that state offices relax restrictions on gatherings. The science clearly indicated that back-peddling was a bad idea with new cases again threatening to overwhelm our hospital care facilities. Prioritizing economic and emotional factors brings an immense cost in suffering and human lives.
Following the call to “liberate Michigan,” the state legislature and some protesters, pooh-poohed our public peril. Some worked feverishly to undermine the governor’s statewide authority for pandemic management. If local health departments were given sole authority for imposing restrictions, disjointed responses and a reluctance to act would impede timely-effective responses. Yet this is where our legislatures’ power grab-back is headed. As with a difficult child, short-term gratification always wins if a tough-minded adult fails to stand firm for safe and responsible conduct. Last year we heard certain national GOP spokespeople suggesting that perhaps the elderly and frontline workers might prepare to sacrifice their health-lives in the interest of a “normalized economy.” This attitude also seems rooted in much of our state representative leadership. There exists a clear and present danger of bending toward rash actions in the face of frantic pressure.
In February, with new cases declining and President Biden prioritizing vaccine availability, Governor Whitmer agreed to allow close contact businesses, schools and sports to open with limitations. The key to relaxing the rules was an understanding that Michiganders would observe social distancing and masking directives. These guidelines were not arbitrary whims of the governor. These are vital, common-sense methods used to control the spread of a highly transmissible disease through the air via breathing, coughing or sneezing. This approach has worked impressively in many nations like China, South Korea and Australia. Those countries and others have radically lower per capita case numbers and deaths from COVID-19 than here in the U.S. If Americans had been lead to embrace advice from national and international health experts, our casualties may have been a small fraction of the millions lost.
Sadly the responsibility of doing the wise and considerate thing has been a bridge too far for some. For example, grocery stores, home improvement chains and dentist waiting rooms often harbor unmasked outliers who are not concerned about spreading the disease. With others, it is political defiance or maybe a “knows better” mirage. Even though a clearly outlined safe-sports plan for both fans and players alike has been stipulated, rules get ignored, consequently endangering all participants. Recently during state basketball tournament action, some referees charged with enforcing the MHSAA stipulations, lacked the vision or maybe the courage to call foul on those gaming with a mask under the nose. Respiratory droplets with possible viruses are resultantly being spread on our kids by state-wide competitors.
It is no mystery why Michigan is currently headed south in its battle to eliminate the COVID scourge. The “freedom-quest” remains a sad excuse for disregarding the health of others, jeopardizing our state’s economic recovery and enabling mutant variants. Unwitting asymptomatic carriers who defy safe practices can and apparently are leaving parishioners, fellow customers, family members and dear friends teetering in their wake.
We have been our own worst enemy. Business owners, local politicians, churches and sheriffs needed a no-nonsense approach to Whitmer’s safety mandates. Even the greeters at some of the big chain stores have stopped asking customers to mask up upon entering. Those having legitimate breathing issues, needed to have shopping surrogates or been offered curbside delivery and never allowed inside. Now to our horror, with state cases exploding, the CDC is recommending that we endure another general shut-down. Vaccinations cannot bail us out fast enough, and it is doubtful that we can endure any harsher policy.
“Every kingdom divided against itself will be laid waste.” Mathew 12:25
David Chye
Hesperia