For over two decades, I visited Ludington, often in the summer, to catch the Badger. During these visits, one thing that struck me were the petunias. I remember seeing the red, white and blue/purple colors lining the streets. The scent of this flower would linger in the air. I must admit, I do not remember seeing anyone doing anything to make this aspect of Ludington so beautiful!
When we moved here in 2019, I wondered about those petunias. In early 2020, right before the pandemic affected our world, I reached out to the Petunia Parade committee. I learned the committee was looking for volunteers (block captains and crews), and it is a non-profit organization. I learned more about the history of this annual Ludington event which started in 1988.
Here are some more facts: 30,000 petunias are planted. Approximately 40 blocks captains oversee a section. The cost is about $10,000 annually. Flowers are grown at a nearby nursery and the soil is monitored by a state university. On planting day, the city blocks off traffic lanes with bright orange safety pylons. Water is provided by the city.
Perhaps the biggest surprise was learning the Petunia Parade watering truck is busy most mornings around 4 a.m.!
Usually/normally, flowers are planted in May, families and friends join together to plant them and a picnic is provided afterwards with food donated by local businesses and served by a local group.
Did I say normal? This past year has been anything but normal! But similar to last year 2020, the creative initiative of the Petunia Parade committee in collaboration with the city…the flowers will be planted this year 2021, on Saturday, May 22!
The sweet memories of the flowers last year, 2020, are imprinted in my mind. A tradition in the midst of a pandemic.
A big thanks to Ellery and Sue Sabin for their vision in 1988. Thanks Petunia Parade committee for working on the details to make this annual event work again this year. Thanks to the City of Ludington for working with the committee. And a big thanks to the local businesses and individuals who help to assure that this tradition will continue by providing monetary support. By sending a check to the Petunia Parade committee (PO Box 5, Ludington Michigan 49431), you can make a difference in this beautification tradition.
They say it takes a village to raise a child. In this community, it takes a lot of people to beautify the streets of Ludington! Thanks to all!
Mary Lou Ohnsman
Ludington