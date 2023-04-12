The Republican super majority in the Tennessee State House of Representatives has expelled two elected young, black men who represented majority black urban districts. These two and a white female representative were guilty of breaching the rules of decorum in the Tennessee House chamber passionately chanting with protesters in the House gallery demanding common sense gun safety legislation after the Nashville school shooting. In an example of systemic racism, their white female accomplice was one vote short of being expelled and retains her seat.
As I write this, there has been no response from the leaders of the national Republican Party to this glaring example of anti-democratic repression. Their silence is deafening! This is a political party that has been taken hostage by the Trumpian MAGA-cult. Instead of doing the heavy lifting of crafting legislation that optimizes return on the investment of our tax dollars and benefits the greater good, elected reps from heavily gerrymandered districts are wasting time and money fighting meaningless culture wars.
Folks in Northern Michigan who still call themselves Republicans should reject this action in Tennessee. Those who refuse will probably respond with “What About-isms” citing some perceived grievous action in the past by Democrats. Removal from committee assignments after breaking rules does not deprive constituents of their representative vote. The result of this expulsion in Tennessee will require taxpayer dollars funding two special elections which will likely return these expelled men to office. This is not consistent with the party that demands less government spending. Many in Northern Michigan who automatically vote for the candidate with the “R” beside their name must hold their elected officials at the local, state and national levels accountable to denounce these wasteful political revenge tactics.
John M Helge
Manistee