The inauguration has concluded. This momentous event, which was fraught with uncertainty and tension, achieved a high note with a peaceful transfer of power. It was also a solemn occasion, a hopeful reminder of all that our great country stands for, and it was a powerful call from our new president, Joe Biden, for all Americans to work together to overcome division and to seek unity.
Many politicians and pundits however are saying that unity which seeks to bring Americans together, is not possible without accountability and honesty. I agree.
I suggest there are three pillars which must be strengthened in our quest for unity.
The first is accountability. Anyone who participated in the seige of our nation's Capitol, unlawfully entered and destroyed property within this temple of democracy, and most egregiously, harmed or killed others in their path, must be held accountable. Unity cannot overlook these atrocities.
The second pillar is honesty. The American people need and deserve truth from their leaders. This requires a bold statement of fact from our elected officials. Joe Biden won in 2020, in a free, fair, and open presidential election. Those who have sworn to uphold the constitution, and have mislead their constituents on the election outcome must declare this truth.
The third pillar for unity is empathy. We cannot achieve unity unless we can begin to understand and appreciate the views of those with whom we disagree. Standing in another's proverbial shoes, and imagining what they have experienced and how this has shaped their views and values is empowering and humbling.
Most of us ordinary folks probably will have the greatest impact on building unity if we focus on the third pillar, empathy. I urge you to rate yourself on a 1 to 5 empathy scale (1 equals little or no empathy and five equals maximum empathy). Ask yourself, how much do I care about:
• Robert, a young husband and father of three, faced with the shutdown of his job in the fracking industryy;
• Shamika, a single mother with an asthmatic child, who can only afford housing in a neighborhood flooded with toxic chemicals from a heavy industrial dump site;
• Mary, a teacher with a pre-existing medical condition who must return to the classroom despite the lack of adequate COVID-19 safeguards for her students and staff;
• Harold, an unemployed family man who cannot find work, and is faced with eviction and food insecurity for his wife, children and himself;
• Greg, a nurse cares for COVID patients day after long day, and then when his shift ends, drags himself to the grocery store where he shops among several customers who aren't wearing masks;
• Barbara, a restaurant owner who has sunk her life savings into her restaurant, but due to the pandemic shutdowns, has had to close her business and declare bankruptcy;
• Linda, an ardent Trump supporter who is deeply grieving her candidate's loss in the presidential election;
• Rosita, a mother of two young children, who walks hundreds of miles to escape the poverty and rampant crime in her Central American homeland, and upon arrival at the U.S. border, has her children forcibly taken from her.
• Bill, a baker who fervently believes marriage is between a man and a woman and must forfeit his bakery rather than defy his faith and bake a cake for a gay couple;
• Enrico, a meat packer who lives with his multi-generational family, and works in a frigid cold plant where PPE is scarce, social distancing impossible and COVID-19 rampant;
• Jeff, an ardent supporter of Right to Life, whose girlfriend has an abortion;
• Laura, a gun owner, a hunter and a victim of her former abusive boyfriend (now her stalker), who fears all her guns will be taken by the government.
How do you rate on empathy? The top score is 60. Most of us will find we have room for improvement.
Accountability, honesty, empathy. Three pillars for unity. President Biden said the work ahead will be hard. Let's get going.
Pamela Blair
Hamlin Township