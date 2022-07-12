A new unproven technology is being tested in the State of Michigan’s most sensitive location, the Straits of Mackinac, with huge potential impacts; a boring tunnel machine that will bore a 20-foot-wide tunnel, 60-100 feet below the lakebed for 3.5 miles containing a 30-inch pipeline transporting Canadian crude oil and propane; this is called the Enbridge Line 5 Tunnel. Based upon thousands of concerned Michigan citizen letters, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) identified in June 2021 that this tunnel project is a significant potential risk to the Great Lakes environment and has required that a detailed Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) will be performed at Enbridge’s expense. This tunnel is estimated to cost $500 million to $1 billion and will be paid for by Enbridge. Enbridge will then give the tunnel over to the State of Michigan for ultimate ownership, operation and maintenance with a 99-year lease to Enbridge. It has already been recognized that the fossil fuel demand will not last 99 years, and the tunnel may end up being a stranded asset; therefore we, the State of Michigan taxpayers will be on the hook to maintain this tunnel for years with limited to no value.
An oil release from the Line 5 tunnel is possible from explosions of methane and propane from the lakebed geology and transport pipeline. A 1971 lakebed methane explosion that occurred during tunnel construction in Lake Huron killed 21 workers. There are similar methane pockets under the Straits.
It was recognized in 2018 by the State of Michigan and Michigan Technology University that a pipeline release would be catastrophic and cost the Michigan taxpayer over $6 billion dollars in oil cleanup costs. Also, in the event of an oil spill and during clean up actions, shipping in the Straits would be closed and Michigan and the Great Lakes region could experience a loss of $45 billion; again a financial hit to the State of Michigan citizens and no financial liability to Enbridge.
An oil spill from the Line 5 tunnel would devastate our tourist economy in Michigan. Beach and shoreline communities would suffer with oil residues and impacted wildlife for years to come; in fact, the 2010 Enbridge oil spill cleanup and recovery in the Kalamazoo area is still happening. Tourist perception of the oil spill extent and impact would have a significant financial impact on Michigan and shoreline communities.
Indigenous tribes have voiced significant environmental and cultural concerns about the existing Line 5 and the Line 5 tunnel. Cultural and archaeological areas would be impacted by the construction of the Line 5 Tunnel. Water quality impacts and the release of oil from the Tunnel would impact land and fishery rights secured under the Washington Treaty.
The EIS will look at several issues such as the need for the tunnel, alternative locations other than using the Straits, climate change impacts, natural resource impacts and social/cultural impacts. Public meetings are expected in Mackinac City during the EIS process. A draft and final report will be issue by the Corps at the end of the study with their decision to disallow or allow Enbridge to build the Line 5 tunnel.
The first thing (you can do) is to become educated on the tunnel, its environmental impacts and how it can impact you and your community’s quality of life. You can understand and get involved in the Environmental Impact Statement process by visiting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website (https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory-Program-and-Permits/Enbridge-Line-5-Tunnel/) The Environmental Impact Statement is expected to start in August-September timeframe. After a Notice of Intent (the start of the EIS) citizens will have 60-90 days to send in their written comments, even if it is on a post card. An address will be provided by the Army Corps for comments.
If you have questions about the Line 5 tunnel you can contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s William R. Dowell, Chief, Public Affairs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District at (313) 226-4680; or email him at william.r.dowell@usace.army.mil
We here in Michigan cherish out freshwater; the Great Lakes contains more than 20% of the freshwater on the planet. We rely on Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes for our life and quality of life. An unproven, unsafe and high-risk tunnel has no place in the most sensitive location in Michigan.
Get involved and make your voice heard.
Si quaeris peninsulam amoenam circumspice, which translates, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.” Let us keep it that way.
Art Hirsch
Pentwater