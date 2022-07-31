This letter is response to (a recent letter) about culling deer. Thank you Lord above. Culling deer is long overdue. Homeowners have been beside themselves for years. The deer are numerous and roam freely day and evening helping themselves to everybody’s yards and gardens. Homeowners have spent multiple hundreds of dollars to have a lovely yard — in a lot of cases thousands of dollars because they enjoy gardens and all that entails, along with pretty yards.

