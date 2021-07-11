Last night while trying to comfort our poor little cat who was terrified by the noise of all the firecrackers being shot off, I got to thinking about all the money that was spent on the thousands of damnable things shot off just in our little neighborhood.
Just think of how much good that money could do if given to a charity instead. Why doesn't some organization out there promote a "Silent July Fourth" celebration and urge people to donate that money instead to a worthwhile cause.
You would certainly do all the little children, dogs and cats a huge favor.
Stephanie Sundholm
Ludington