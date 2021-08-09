“It’s like déjà vu all over again.” — Lawrence Peter Berra
Some U.S. Catholic bishops now want to ban President Biden from receiving Holy Communion. His “transgression,” like former Democratic candidate John Kerry, was to adhere to the premise that we are a nation where church and state are separate.
Both men have been ideologically opposed to abortion but believe that personal health decisions should remain in the realm of the woman and her medical professionals. These practicing Catholics choose not to impose their personal religious values or medical opinions on the general public. For some, this represents an intolerable rejection of church dogma.
Case in point: Edward Peters, teacher of Canon Law at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, alleges that: “The bad example being given by some high-profile Catholics who consistently fail to protect innocent human life is surely one of those matters” (to deny Communion). Detractors would argue that this stance leads to selective absolution to some while raining damnation on others. Bishops in the U.S. may wish to cast a wider net for potential or probable doctrine deviants.
Critics summarily ask if these same church leaders ever considered denying sacraments to high-profile pundits that allege COVID was a “Democrat hoax” concocted to undermine DJT. Recall how they assured us the “problem” would go away right after the election? Their malicious lie aided in the rejection of prompt countermeasures. This nonsense ultimately cost our nation hundreds of thousands of lives.
Also, what penance may have been merited by those politicians mocking and maligning the mask mandate or continuing to gather in large crowds? Should not failing to protect innocent human life in the grocery store, at the hardware store, in church or at the arena perhaps also deserve condemnation? Some were induced to defiantly wear their masks improperly or haphazardly, putting all those around them at risk for the sake of a reckless political statement.
Now we have the wayward anti-vax advocates serving as willing incubating hosts, spreading dangerous variants when the pandemic could have been eradicated! Do these Typhoid Mary types merit sanctimonious condemnation too? The elderly and those with a weakened respiratory system or other physical conditions are placed in the greatest jeopardy. The church could even choose to interpret this wanton behavior as a backdoor variant of euthanasia.
Years ago, some of our political representatives hearkened us back to Inquisition Times through the endorsement of torture (“waterboarding”). This practice ran concurrently with the horrible war in Iraq. These lies and calamitous decisions resulted in the loss of more than one million lives and injuries to not just foes but large numbers of coalition forces and innocent bystanders. The uprooted families and destroyed livelihoods add yet another terrible layer to the carnage. Church officials must have at least thought about sanctioning those setting the enormous human disrespect and bloodshed into motion.
Today we are beset by unaffordable child day-care that impedes our economy, underfunding in education, corrections, law enforcement and veteran services, and we still drive on ridiculously rutty rural roads. Worst of all, we have largely ignored the changing climate, which is presently wreaking havoc via fire, floods and drought. Should not the causes of at least some of these highly destructive outcomes that plague society be contemplated for church censure?
Pope Francis seems to have a slightly different take on some of the same front and center concerns of the day. He apparently understands that there are mitigating circumstances clouding what often appears to be obvious guilt.
Consider those in the general public who will say that COVID-19 is an overblown exaggeration perpetrated by liberals. These folks were conned into the idea by listening and watching exclusively highly biased and deceptive news sources that echoed lousy leadership.
Russian intelligence has also invested considerable time, money and recourses in getting Americans to be confused, angry, and belligerent. Prowling internet trolls have also been particularly effective in pedaling the kind of nonsense that causes us to harm ourselves. This dangerous naiveté is an outgrowth of a flawed choice of public trust without intent to be a sinner, much less be the cause of injury to others. Even so, we have barely heard any murmurs of morality from the “puritan police” concerning those other authorities responsible for these terrible trends.
Inquiring church firebrands might best thoroughly review all the issues before piously pontificating patriarchal politics. Hypocrisy plays poorly to an alert congregation.
“If the world were perfect, it wouldn’t be.” — Yogi Berra
David Chye
Hesperia