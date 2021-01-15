Very impressed! My husband and I were fortunate to get a reservation to receive our COVID-19 vaccine (first dose) at the local Mason County District Health Deparmtent No. 10, Monday, Jan. 11.
We were unsure what to expect after seeing all the horrible situations on TV that people were undergoing around the country to get a vaccination. The whole process was extremely smooth from start to finish. We very much appreciate their planning, efforts and upbeat friendliness.
Thank you Mason County District Health Department No. 10!
Becky Riggs
Ludington