Lakeshore Animal Friends would like to give the public an update on our activities during the time of COVID-19 – from January 2020 to (mid-May).
(The group) has been working for the ethical and humane treatment of animals for 28 years. We do this through our spay/neuter, fostering and education programs for both dogs and cats. Our organization has focused more on cats in recent years due to the greater need. The dog situation is much more, but not completely, under control although we would appreciate volunteers coming forward who are interested in fostering either dogs or cats. (The group) can be contacted at P.O. Box 503, Ludington, or at 231-794-7328. Donations can also be made at this address.
Here are our numbers from January 2020 to (mid-May): 292 spay/neuter certificates retrieved from Mason County Animal Control (MCAC), 449 cats/kittens neutered, more than 147 cats/kittens fostered, 11 cats and one dog given medical attention.
Every penny donated to Lakeshore Animal Friends goes to the animals in need as we are a completely volunteer organization.
To keep up with the times we have conducted a lot of our activities through Facebook and are currently working on a website. Also our logo is being updated so keep a lookout for it.
We have weathered these tough times due to the generosity of our volunteers, fosters and donors who have not let us down. To all our donors we offer our deepest gratitude.
Kitty Hagerman
Lakeshore Animal Friends, secretary