Recent reporting indicates that the rioting at our national capitol experienced last week is quite likely to continue in the very near future. Some sources expect violence in nearly all of the 50 state capitols between now and the inauguration.
Before digging out the 5.56 or 7.62, or your flags, or your clubs or your gas masks, try this:
Pick the cable new channel(s) you hate the most. (These are the most viewed networks and circulations in our nation):
• Fox News, 3.6 million viewers/night in primetime. (Note, Fox is still the giant but is losing viewers to Newsmax.
• MSNBC, 2.15 million/night in prime time.
• CNN, 1.79 million/night in prime time.
• News Max, 1.3 million weekly.
Watch your most hated network for an entire, unbroken, day. From six in the morning until midnight. Do not use the internet, Facebook or any other digital means to access the news.
Write down the most repeated and repugnant (to you) news items/information you witness/absorb.
Fact check those items. (Snopes, on the internet, seems to do a decent job).
If a narrator cites the constitution, or an amendment to the constitution, look up the actual document.
Try to split the difference between what your research reveals and what your favorite news source presents. Then, decide to take action… or not.
We are no longer the “United” States. But, with some homework, we may at least find a little common ground to start with.
Without this simple sacrifice of time and thought we are quite likely to give up our work, our homes, our communities and our nation.
If you still remain enraged after this effort… go down to the lake, not our capitols, and throw stones until you feel better. Then write, call or send a message by carrier pigeon to the nitwits that now represent us.
Mike Petrus
Ludington