After reading the Feb 18 letter (“The 24-day presidency”), I found that I can’t agree with his letter even though I like to read articles that have a different opinion than mine.
Doing this has made me aware of certain characteristics of the mainstream media and Biden supporters. Here are some of the things that I’ve notice and have questions about.
Why is Biden trying to push his agenda so fast? Is it because he thinks Americans have short memories and forget them before the next elections? Maybe so, how many of you remember that more than $4 trillion of COVID relief was passed last year? A trillion of that has yet to be spent so what is the rush to pass a $1.9 trillion, 5,500-page plus report that is said to have as much as 70% pork projects in it.
Why is Biden trying to force the Green New Deal on Americans? Wouldn’t it be better to gradually ease people into it instead of trying to recondition people into a new way of thinking and living much like when the government tried to force Americans into the metric system back in the ‘70s?
Why is it that Trump can say something off the wall and the media will cover it for months, yet on Feb 16 on CNN, Biden stated that there were no vaccines ready when he took office, yet also on CNN in December 2020, he is shown getting the vaccine. So how many times did you hear about this in the media?
Why is it that all of a sudden the mainstream media use the word false claims when talking about Trump when for years the word alleged was used for all supposed facts and claims?
This leads me to the next question, when Trump was elected in 2016, Democrats claimed for years that he was not the real president and they investigated everything under the sun to prove it. So why not investigate the allegations of voter fraud to prove if Trump was right or wrong and to ease voter skepticism if their was large-scale voter fraud and computer glitches? Look up Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on this.
Why is it some people stated there was so much turmoil under Trump? Before COVID-19, we had record unemployment, even among minorities, the stock market at an all-time high, gas prices were low and inflation was under control. He was also nominated for three Noble Peace prizes for his work in the Middle East. If you think there was so much turmoil maybe you should change your news station.
I also have some observations that maybe someone can explain. Why does the mainstream media always say government-funded? Shouldn’t it be correctly called taxpayer-funded?
Why is it that whenever you ask a Biden supporter why they voted for him, they can’t answer it without bringing up Trump? It seems that Biden is echoing a past administration instead of clearly moving forward.
The bottom line is we need to be more flexible in our points of view to work together for America.
David Morang
Manistee