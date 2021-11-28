I am writing this in response to the article on the front page of the Ludington Daily News on Nov. 6, 2021, which showed the five superintendents recommending the COVID-19 vaccine.
First, let me say that we appreciate that they are concerned for the health of our children. But I am sure they would agree that we as grandparents and parents are also concerned for the health of our children. Therefore, because they are our children and we are concerned for their health, many of us have made the decision to not vaccinate them with the COVID-19 shot.
We are not anti-vaxxers, but we have done our homework. We have heard both sides. We have not just taken what the news agencies tell us or CDC or our health departments. We are intelligent people who have done our research and therefore, we will not give this gene therapy to our children.
We know that there are many people who are having severe, adverse reactions - of which myocarditis is only one. We are aware that the main-stream media does not mention how many young athletes are dying from cardiac issues or are unable to continue in their sport because of adverse reactions to the shot. These are world class athletes who have had to stop their sport — Florian Dagoury, world's top breath-hold freediver; Craig Jones, Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion; Kjeld Nuis, two-time Olympic gold medalist speed skater; Greg Van Avermaet, former Olympic road cycling champion; and Brandon Goodwin, NBA player to name a few.
A total of 30,551 fatalities and 1.1 million adverse events due to COVID-19 vaccines have been reported by the European Union's official database. The European Medicine Agency cites figures, (through Nov. 13), that give reports from the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AztraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. reporting site, the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), has reported 18,853 deaths and 1.7 million adverse events through Nov. 12. The World Health Organization also has a database that compiles "adverse drug reactions," called VigiAccess. It has recorded more than 2.5 million adverse events from the COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, we believe that the risks of vaccinating our children outweighs the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.
We have no desire to tell any other parents how to handle their children in making health decisions — but we do ask that the same privilege be afforded us.
Donna Nelson
Ludington