Perpetrators of mass gun violence have succeeded in cultivating a state of intimidation and fear. Our educational institutions are now forced to divert precious resources from teaching, into making schools resemble armed fortresses. These attempts to control the evil carnage come with huge monetary and psychological costs. This is not the America of 40 years ago when classrooms had open doors, and students and teachers were at liberty to concentrate solely on education. As sinister and life-altering as violent misfits have been, they are merely the tip of the iceberg in our current gun-related societal dysfunction.
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution occupies a hallowed place in the hearts and minds of many Americans, unlike the other 26. Nonetheless, despite common-sense limits on owning cannons, hand-grenades and fully automatic weapons, mass assaults in public places routinely persist. Let us revisit this often abused, but special American right, central to our unique gun culture.
A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.
It is understandable how the Founders considered this a vital addition to our fledgling code. We were a new nation with abundant wild game and strong impulses of self-reliance. Having a limited food supply infrastructure and no plans for a large standing army for defense, dealing personally with these problems was simply expected. Additionally, our forefathers visualized unlimited westward expansion, reaping huge profits by selling this “free land” to settlers. The natural resistance of indigenous tribes to the theft of their property was anticipated. And despite the Constitution’s lofty words concerning life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, this nation’s “Original Sin” — slavery, required a mechanism for controlling and undoing the human property’s efforts at freedom.
The often promoted concept that militias are necessary to check governmental failure to meet one’s personalized definition of liberty is an outlier’s idea, destined to bring our union to anarchy or bloody civil war. However, this was the advocacy of Patrick Henry-type thinkers both then and now, who reject central government’s broad oversight of liberty and justice for all. These libertarian types consider societal limits, rules and taxes as an attack on their individual freedom.
An important case in point is the 2014 saga of Cliven Bundy, a Western rancher who fattened his herd on public land but refused to pay the small required per-acre grazing fee. Officials seized his livestock as a penalty for his years of violations. Soon after, the Bundy family and supporters using military-style equipment opted to take back the cattle from the authorities. An armed standoff ensued with Bundy sympathizers pitted against law enforcement authorities. Government officials essentially caved, and a fearful-failing court system gave the anti-government extremists an intoxicating taste of success through the use of high-tech weaponry never enjoyed by the Dalton or James gangs.
Other emboldened radicals with assault rifles occupied Michigan’s legislative gallery on April 30, 2020, spouting profanity and threats. In October of that year, another unregulated militia group, similarly angered over COVID restrictions, plotted for violent governmental change by kidnapping the governor. On Jan. 6, 2021, a crowd of thousands enraged by maliciously false information; stormed and desecrated our nation’s capital behind a front line of well-equipped and unregulated paramilitary personnel.
After it became evident that his multipronged coup had failed, a nonstop lame-duck-president-provocateur expected the most gullible among us to believe that it was Antifa or leftist law enforcement officials who were responsible for the insurrection. Remember, Antifa means anti-fascist, and the former president seems oddly threatened by the concept. Let us never forget that our parents, grandparents or great-grandparents were the “Antifa” of the 1940s. They proudly did their part during World War II to defeat banner-waving, self-delusional fascist (Nazi) super-nationalists.
Last month a grievant, rejecting life and law unless it suited him, slaughtered Uvalde, Texas, school children. He kept more than 200 law officials immobilized by indecision and fear for hours. Sadly, a malcontent with access to cutting-edge firepower and egged on by “Second Amendment solution” spewing politicians, trumps hundreds of “good guys with guns.” Three years before, having learned that armed school security guards failed to act during Florida’s Parkland school massacre, (Donald Trump) claimed he would have rushed unarmed into the school building. Short of having more volunteer heroes on hand with our ”Trusty Forty-five,” where are the politicians with real courage, who could make America more lawful, secure, and peaceful again?