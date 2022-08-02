Perpetrators of mass gun violence have succeeded in cultivating a state of intimidation and fear. Our educational institutions are now forced to divert precious resources from teaching, into making schools resemble armed fortresses. These attempts to control the evil carnage come with huge monetary and psychological costs. This is not the America of 40 years ago when classrooms had open doors, and students and teachers were at liberty to concentrate solely on education. As sinister and life-altering as violent misfits have been, they are merely the tip of the iceberg in our current gun-related societal dysfunction.

