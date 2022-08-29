The deer living within the city can be viewed with disdain because of the hazard they pose to drivers and the damage they cause to landscaping and vegetable gardens.
The city’s deer population is sustained by reproduction within the city and by recruitment from outside the city. Theoretically at least, reducing the population could be accomplished by several methods or a combination thereof, of which all would be impractical and costly, including the direct killing of deer by professional exterminators using firearms as proposed by some residents (“culling”); constructing a barrier around the city to hinder recruitment; live-trapping and euthanizing or transporting deer to public land; live-trapping, sterilizing and releasing bucks; infesting the population with a lethal or debilitating pathogenic organism (disease); starving the deer by destroying their food sources; and, introducing predators.
Recruitment from beyond the city boundaries would continue through natural dispersal, unless the city is enclosed by a barrier. The deer culled would eventually be replaced by recruitment from the surrounding suburban and rural areas. There is a limit to the total number of deer the city can sustain because of habitat limitations. When the number of deer exceeds the city’s carrying capacity (overpopulation) deer would tend to emigrate to propitious habitat outside the city.
Factors limiting the population size are space, food, cover, human interference, vehicular collisions and water.
To adequately perform a culling operation would first require enumerating the deer population. How many deer inhabit the city? What number or what percentage of the population would have to be exterminated to reach a non-destructive (to plants), non-hazardous (to traffic) level? Other factors must be evaluated. What is the distribution of deer within the city? How much does the population fluctuate from season to season, year to year? How frequently must a cull be conducted to be efficacious?
What is the objective of a deer reduction program? What percentage of city residents advocate for a smaller population or for elimination of deer altogether?
The simplest and most economically-practical way to protect private landscaping and vegetable gardens is wearing the mantle of individual responsibility. Each property owner exasperated by continuing deer degradation could install fencing, apply deer repellents and tether a dog near their gardens. Would the city be willing to provide free fencing and repellents to residents rather than authorize an annual deer harvest?
The deer living in the city can be viewed with excitement and delight because of their inherent beauty.
Bob Morman
Ludington