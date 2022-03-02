Just a few years ago, the “global threat” of terrorism was the specter that powers invoked in order to attack our freedoms. Today, a much-hyped medical crisis has taken on the role to strip us all of core freedoms, that fears of terrorism did not ultimately achieve, despite 20 years of effort.
In 2015, we first see it in the hysteria that accompanied Ebola reporting. It helped prepare us to justify the ushering in of suppression of liberties, always under the guise of emergency measures.
Infectious disease epidemics, such as cholera and typhus, had been used in the 19th century Europe in order to limit freedoms and invade people’s privacy. Today, in the United States we have lost our way. We have allowed:
• Emergency measures in many states, which suspend due process of law.
• The closures of schools, which break the social contract with the next generation.
• Bills being passed for “vaccine passports,” which bypass the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution by allowing the government and Big Tech companies to intrude on medical privacy, and to create a comprehensive digital surveillance state.
• Forced closures of businesses. By intervening directly in the economy and allowing certain multi-national businesses to flourish at the expense of small businesses, Main Street shops, restaurants and sole proprietor businesses in general. The state has merged government and corporations in a way that is characteristic of Italian fascism and modern Chinese communism.
• Restrictions on assembly. People have been fined for seeing their friends and relatives. Restricted gatherings of more than 10 people at a time, forcing synagogues and churches to stay closed, in spite of a Supreme Court ruling against states forcing churches to close. Parks and playgrounds and beaches have been closed.
• Forced face coverings. People have been fined if they were not wearing masks outdoors, even children as young as five were forced to wear masks.
• Suppression of free speech. Big Tech companies are censoring critics of COVID-19 policy and vaccine policy. Misinformation, a 21st century word for closing down free speech, has been weaponized by the governments to shut down First Amendment freedoms of expression. Dissenting voices are marginalized and shamed, or even threatened with legal action or job losses.
• Science being hijacked. The scientific method requires questioning, debate and reproduction of methods. Scientists or institutions seeking debate or transparency are threatened with job loss or their reputations are attacked.
• Data being manipulated. Thousands of doctors, nurses and scientists do not agree withthe nation’s politicized vaccination policy.
• Attacks on religious minorities. Targeting of religion that is characteristic of communist policies, especially those in China.
Masks break human beings’ ability to bond face to face and enjoy human contact, smiles and jokes. Humans are social animals. Masks turn down the effectiveness of human interaction, essentially, by making it hard for us to “read” each other and to pick up social cues.
Forbidding assembly keeps us from forming human alliances. Forbidding human assembly also prevents new cultures, new heroes and new business models from arising. Cannot have those people protesting.
Forcing kids to distance at school and wear masks ensures a generation of Americans who don’t know how to form human alliances and do not learn to trust their own human instincts. Don’t form or learn anything, just do what the government tells you.
Driving all learning onto (already prepared) distance-learning platforms ensures that kids do not know how to behave in human space, space not mediated by technology.
Many COVID-19 policies seem designed to ensure that humans will have no natural space or customary culture left — no way to feel comfortable simply gathering in a room, touching one another as friends or allies, or joining together in activities. Are we, the people, being dissolved?
Lastly, driving all human interaction onto (video-conferencing applications) is not only a way to harvest all of our tech, business secrets and (intellectual property), it is a way to ensure that intimacy and connection in the future will be done online and that human face-to-face contact will be eliminated.
Why develop policies that punish, encumber and restrict human contact in natural (un-surveilled, unmediated) spaces? Because natural human contact is the great revolutionary force when it comes to human freedom. Time to re-learn why we had the Revolutionary War with Britain or how the pre-World War II laws in Germany made Hitler possible.
Aldon Maleckas
Custer