Our precious and unique water resources in Michigan are at risk. Our shorelines, water quality, lake ecology and economy are needlessly suspectable to an oil discharge disaster waiting to happen at the Straits of Mackinaw. A Canadian energy company (Enbridge Energy) operates two 70-year-old 20-inch diameter oil pipelines under the straits. This pipeline transfers over 20 million gallons of crude oil per day through the Straits then inland under tributaries and wetlands in Michigan on its way to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. An oil spill like the Enbridge 1 million-gallon pipeline spill in the Kalamazoo River (largest pipeline spill in the U.S.) would be devastating and cost over $6 billion of taxpayer money.
The purpose of this letter is to inform you about the status of the Line 5 pipeline and the ecological and financial risks it poses to Michigan.
The Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline (Line 5) needs to be shut down and an alternative pipeline can be used to get the crude oil from Canada and back to Canada.
Michigan does not receive a significant benefit from the Line 5 pipeline: 1) limited tax money is received from Enbridge to Michigan, 2) the pipeline does not generate a significant amount of jobs to Michigan, 3) propane delivered by the pipeline can easily be obtained from overland transport, and 4) a new pipeline being proposed will generate minimal Michigan long term employment.
It is of deep concern that there is really no liability to Enbridge in case of an oil release; in fact, Enbridge is not a signatory to any agreements made to Michigan meaning if there is a spill there is no clean up financial liability to Enbridge. It is amazing that Michigan would allow this to happen.
Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer recognizes these unnecessary risks to Michigan and ordered Enbridge to shut down their pipeline operations in May 2021. The main argument posed by the Gov. Whitmer is that this project represents too big of risk to these public owned resources.
Enbridge has refused to stop transporting oil across Line 5. This issue is currently in the court system awaiting a decision this fall to stop Line 5.
Enbridge is a rich company and makes (more than) $1 million per day when operating Line 5 (for 24 hours, 7 days per week).
There is an argument that the Upper Peninsula residents will be left in the cold due to the loss of propane. This statement is not true. This situation can be mitigated by trucking in propane to the eastern side of the U.P. without an economic impact.
There is an argument that shutting down Line 5 will cost Michigan a significant amount of jobs. This is not true as Enbridge employs only a few Michigan workers for pipeline maintenance.
Enbridge believes the pipeline is safe and has been working well for (more than) 65 years. This is not true. The pipeline has been scoured from the currents and is bent. The entire pipeline has been lifted off the lakebed, not something the original design criteria allowed for. Line 5 has been hit by ship anchors at least three times. The Line 5 operations conflicts with the 1836 Treaty of Washington with the Indigenous tribes. This situation represents a real risk of breakage and oil discharge.
The breaking of Line 5 will have an impact on all the shoreline communities, the Indigenous as well as those that depend upon tourism, like the Ludington area.
Even though the straits are 200 miles to the north, tourists will be hesitant to come to Lake Michigan to spend their vacations in fear of encountering oil in the water and/or damaged beaches.
The real damage will be felt to the north where (more than) 100-200 miles of shoreline beaches will be inundated with crude oil that will take years and billions of taxpayer dollars to clean up.
All the communities in Michigan and especially along Lakes Michigan and Huron need to support the shutdown of Line 5. It makes no sense that Michigan is taking this huge environmental and economic risk for no real benefit to (its) citizens.
Please contact your state and federal representatives to promote the Line 5 shut down. Please contact and join Oil & Water Don’t Mix (https://www.oilandwaterdontmix.org/ to support the Line 5 shutdown.
Our state motto is “if you seek a pleasant peninsula look about you.” Protecting the Great Lakes, the State of Michigan and the Ludington area is the right thing to do. Lake Michigan belongs to all of us so let’s please protect it.
Art Hirsch
Pentwater