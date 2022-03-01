Political division in Congress, combined with the inability to legislate across the partisan divide, is our new norm.
Compromise has become a dirty word, and one side of the House considers bipartisanship treasonous. Polarization has gotten so bad that similar to the mid-1800s, radical-right factions in Congress are again talking Civil War. National-divorce spokesperson and Canada’s Freedom-convoy cheerleader, Senator (Ted) Cruz (R-Texas), suggests that if things “keep going south” in accordance with his followers’ fanciful fears, Texas may secede from the Union. He would take NASA, military bases and the oil fields along for the ride.
But Rafael, or “Ted,” is not alone in threatening us with “my way or the highway” declarations. Lame trumped-up reasons for the 2020 presidential election loss obviously has riled a swarm of aspiring insurrectionists. Within this sad saga of gullibility, lurk feelings of victimization and resentment have led to hellish outbursts of civil disorder.
Inflammatory talk from the likes of (Reps. Madison) Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, (Paul) Gosar, R-Arizona, (Lauren) Boebert, R-Colorado, (Marjorie Taylor) Greene, R-Georgia, (Louie) Gohmert, R-Texas, and (Mo) Brooks, R-Alabama, all helped normalize fascist sympathy and tactics. Each robotically echoed the “voter fraud” talking point. Our democratic game table was nearly overturned by lying-extremist politicians and their minions, and now they expect us to believe the spectacles were just normal political discourse!
For Texans, Cruz demonstrates how a pricey Ivy League education does not guarantee wisdom. Could Ted have mistaken his Harvard or Princeton lessons about presidential succession for secession due to goofing off in class? Nor has he grown adequately via political experience to lecture ordinary Texas A&M students competently. The last time Texans allowed cockiness and misinformation to betray common sense, the split proved disastrous for them and their Confederacy.
Ted’s grandiose but shallow vision ignores facts. A Union-busting Texas would lose all the federal tax dollars supporting that state’s expansive military bases, defense contractors and NASA infrastructure. The derailed federal gravy train including last year’s huge FEMA bailouts would prove problematic. Like Russia, Ted’s fantasy realm would desperately need more oil export revenue. For their sake, let us hope that despite the frenzied rebel yells, there remains a silent majority of clear-headed Texan Unionists.
Five years ago, Cruz ran for the presidential nomination, expecting to capitalize on his Cuban-Canadian brand of grievance. He impressed enough Iowan Republicans to win the caucus. Completely out of character, but (former President Donald) Trump cried fraud, accused Ted of cheating to win and claimed the victory was stolen from him!
Later that primary season, DJT also suggested Ted’s father played a dastardly role in the JFK assassination and implied that Ted’s wife was ugly. The senator’s reaction was initially one of expected indignation. However, any trace of long-term self-respect quickly evaporated. He now models complete subservience to the Don. Just recently, Ted appeared on Fox, begging (Sean) Hannity’s forgiveness for embracing only a tiny bit of Jan. 6-riot reality.
Cruz may yet earn a coveted VP slot in Trump’s next presidential run. Second-place Republican favorite, Gov. (Ron) DeSantis, and DJT are both Floridians. Bad blood and same-state familiarity may taint their dancing together on the big stage. However, a Florida-Texas themed ticket carries great geographical and emotional appeal around many parts of the country. Texas State Flags, along with the “Stars and Bars,” found an enthusiastic home among last year’s capitol insurrection mob.
Several years ago, while listening to a Christian radio station, the host boasted of his ministry deployment in Texas. He reflected on the state’s breakaway sentiment and gleefully related how Texas’ unique statewide independent power grid would enable a clean break from the (United States). Last year, an unfortunate “act of God” (snow-ice storm) hit Texas and knocked out their electricity for some very perilous weeks. “Texas Ted” scrambled for Mexico’s warmer climes leaving his constituents behind in misery. After being spotted in Cancun, he was shamed into flying back north. The Houston snowflake was consequently obliged to eat multiple helpings of “Humble Texas Chilly.”
Cruz’s “Lone Star Secessionist Society” and other impulsive actors are akin to a house of cards, made up from a set of wannabe kings and drama queens with jokers and jacks gone wild. Add to the game a marked deck where half the cards think they are trump, and we have the perfect storm for a state of chaos and confusion.
It is tempting to say good-bye and good-riddance to them all, but then there are still a lot of very fine people, on both sides, in Texas.
David Chye
Hesperia