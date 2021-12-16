In March 2020, reading to 75 kindergarteners in the library, I remember the librarian walking in, gathering up some items including a green plant, then heading out the door. Reading to children during March Reading Month was the last time I walked into Lakeview Elementary School.
That spring, in May 2020, the plan was to be on the SS Badger’s maiden voyage and wave to the students of Lakeview – the Little O’s. But the world changed quickly and that event was canceled as the school shut down and the Badger pushed their Maiden Voyage date back to June.
Welcome Spring 2021! Welcome May 20, 2021! Welcome maiden voyage! And welcome back to a tradition, now a favorite memory of Lakeview!
As passengers, we embarked on the Badger with a vinyl banner saying, “Lakeview Little O’s — Soaring High!” We headed to the starboard (right side) side of the ship and watched and waited.
Soon we saw the Ludington Fire Department aerial truck spraying water.
Then we saw and soon heard the voices of 200 students and staff waving and hooting to the Badger. They had walked down to the channel to see the Badger off on her first sail of the year.
That brief moment is now a favorite memory.
Things change, a new state-of-the-art building replace older structures – both with the purpose of teaching youngsters. But the memories go on. Seeing 200 young people on the channel of Pere Marquette waving to the SS Badger was a highlight and a joy, and now a sweet memory. Thank you, Lakeview School! And thank you Little O’s!
Mary Lou Ohnsman
Ludington