I have heard this remark about Ludington, “No one wants to live up here.”
Ludington is a good place to live. We have a two-year college (and) a beach where I was lucky to see an expert paraglider.
There are great restaurants in this small town. The House of Flavors draws in tourists to see the ‘50s decor and eat plenty of ice cream. The salmon meal was excellent. China Buffet offers authentic foods, and you get a discount on your birthday.
The Ludington (Area) Center for the Arts offers everything. Where do I start? You can sell your works of art at art shows, see music performances (and) take art lessons and classes of all kinds. The room where open mic night is held is acoustically perfect, just like Salt Lake City’s famous tabernacle — we are only a smaller version. Any one can volunteer to get up on stage to sing or play an instrument. There I heard a man sing in this theater with perfect acoustics. Yes, it was exceptional.
Log barons built mansions in the heyday of logging. Mansions built in the 1800s are found in the neighborhood.
Murals take up the entire side of a building. I think there are two in downtown.
James Street Plaza is under construction, and I can’t wait to see what is planned for the space. This is an outdoor venue for live music. Also, James Street Market sells produce in the summer (and) even handmade soap. Of course, Ludington has parades, fairs, festivals and live music for locals and tourists.
I like the way Ludington Avenue is a straight shot through town, and all (of the) businesses are lined up on each side. It is so easy to get so many errands done in one day.
Our city bus line is Dial-A-Ride that will pick you up at your door. I like to take the bus in the winter instead of my car. Instead of brushing snow off my cold car, i like to jump into a warm bus. I do not have to think about why my car insurance and being totaled. The bus line will take you close to the beach, also. Michigan is known for beautiful skies.
The weather is a lot like other towns. We do get a lot of windy days, but breathe deep as the air is pure coming across the lake.
What the small town of Ludington does not have is graffiti and gangs.
When COVID is managed, we can get out to explore and enjoy Ludington.
Linda Johnson
Ludington