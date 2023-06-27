Anyone that has ever been honored to participate in a reveille or a taps should be sickened by the varying displays of our national flag… especially at this time of the year.
Take a tour around our town, and the surrounding areas, and note how many signs of disrespect are being shown.
We all need reminders (4USC97, And United States Code Title 4 Chapter 1.)
•The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing.
•The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. (Note the number of shredded, dirty, flags that are being displayed in our area.)
•The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property… regardless of your personal political beliefs, hanging the flag upside down is never appropriate.
•The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.
•The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used, or stored in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way. (13 folds before storage)
• When the flag is displayed on a motorcar, the staff shall be fixed firmly to the chassis or clamped to the right fender. (Not stuck in the pocket of a pickup bed, especially while zooming around our area)
• The flag should not be flown in severe weather, or at night. If displayed at night, a spotlight should be employed to illuminate it.
These are but a few reminders that are noted in the code.
As of now we are a federal republic: The United States of America.
Please remember that on the Fourth.
Mike Petrus
Ludington