On Aug. 6 by Sharyl Attkisson, an Emmy award-winning, nonpartisan, investigative journalist reported that as of July 19 there were 419,513 adverse event reports associated with COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S., with a total of 1,814,326 symptoms reported. That's according to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database.
Each symptom reported does not necessarily equal one patient. Adverse event reports often include multiple symptoms for a single patient.
Reporting of illnesses and symptoms that occur after COVID-19 vaccination does not necessarily mean they were caused by the vaccine. The system is designed to collect adverse events that occur after vaccination to uncover any patterns of illnesses that were not captured during vaccine studies.
Scientists have estimated that adverse events occur at a rate many fold higher than what is reported in VAERS, since it is assumed that most adverse events are not reported through the tracking system. Reports can be made by doctors, patients or family members and/or acquaintances, or vaccine industry representatives.
Some observers claim COVID-19 vaccine adverse events are not as likely to be underreported as those associated with other medicine, due to close monitoring and widespread publicity surrounding COVID-19 vaccination.
Approximately 340 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the U.S. Slightly less than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks for all groups and age categories authorized to receive it.
The following is a summary of some of the most frequent adverse events reported to VAERS after COVID-19 vaccination as of July 19 (It is not the entire list.):
• 128,370 Muscle, bone, joint pain and swelling including:
• 119,866 Injection site pain, bleeding, hardening, bruising, etc.
• 105,332 Skin reddening, at injection site or elsewhere, rash, hives
• 100,564 Fatigue, lethargy, malaise, asthenia, abnormal weakness, loss of energy
• 89,302 Headache, incl. migraine, sinus
• 68,252 Vomiting, nausea
• 68,064 Fever
• 63,133 Chills
• 60,913 Pain
• 49,574 Dizziness
• 34,076 Flushing, hot flush, feeling hot, abnormally warm skin
• 31,785 Lung pain or abnormalities, fluid in lung, respiratory tract or lung congestion or infection, wheezing, acute respiratory failure
• 30,909 Skin swelling, pain, tightness, face swelling, swelling under skin, hives, angioedema
• 25,319 Heart failure, heart rhythm and rate abnormalities, atrial fibrillation, palpitations, flutter, murmur, pacemaker added, fluid in heart, abnormal echocardiogram
• 22,085 Itchiness
• 29,861 Sensory disturbance
• 20,403 Chest pain, discomfort
• 20,023 Fainting, feeling faint, total loss of consciousness
• 19,868 Paraesthesia, nerve tingling, prickling, incl. oral
• 15,671 Inflamed, abnormal, painful lymph nodes
• 15,552 Hyperhidrosis, increased sweating
• 15,536 COVID-19 or SARS-COV2 positive test
• 14,414 Lip, mouth, tongue, pharyngeal swelling, ulcer, oral or pain, inflammation, burning, itching
• 14,089 Diarrhea
• 13,909 Pain or sense of foreign body, irritation in throat, dysphagia, discomfort or difficulty swallowing
• 13,526 Sleep problems, disorders, sleep paralysis
• 12,850 Loss of feeling in part of body
• 12,624 Abdominal pain, discomfort, upper or lower
• 12,360 Feeling abnormal
• 10,744 Cough, cough syndrome
• 10,042 Confusional state, disorientation, memory impairment, fatigue, amnesia, memory loss, disorder
• 8,943 Tremor
• 8,055 Nasal or sinus congestion, pain, dysfunction, sinusitis, inflammation
• 7,908 Blood pressure changes or problems
• 7,743 Nervousness, panic attack or disorder, anxiety
• 7,131 Decreased appetite
• 7,115 Heavy menstrual or uterine bleeding, bleeding between periods, disorder, vaginal hemorrhage, halt in period, short period
• 7,181 Eye pain, swelling, itch, discomfort, redness, periorbital swelling
• 6,524 Loss of personal independence or impaired work ability
• 6,324 Thrombosis, blood clot including:
• 2,306 Pulmonary embolism, thrombosis, lung blood clot
• 6,174 Flu or flu-like illness
• 6,118 “Condition aggravated”
• 5,770 Paralysis
• 5,689 Product administered to person of inappropriate age
• 5,589 Decreased mobility
• 5,081 Herpes
• 5,039 Gait abnormal
• 4,672 Ear pain, discomfort, infection
• 4,434 Death
The number of adverse reports as of Nov. 5, 2021, was 643,956. You can watch Sharyl on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson,” aired on (Sinclair Broad Group stations with various affiliations) depending on your location. Sharyl also has reports “COVID-19 vaccine concerns” dated Nov. 14, and “The hidden COVID-19 vaccine-injured,” dated Nov. 10. Look them up on the internet and see what is happening in the world around you.
Aldon Maleckas
Custer