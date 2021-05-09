In a recent editorial a reader from Custer, a small rural town in Mason County with a population of less than 300 according to the U.S. Census, posed a question that if the vaccine isn’t a cure for COVID-19 why would you take it?
I felt compelled to answer that question on why I chose to take the vaccine. (More than) 570,000 Americans have been lost so far and those numbers will climb. Many who contracted the virus survived and continue to battle the lasting effects. I recently lost one of my dearest friends to COVID-19. He battled it for (more than) four weeks and was induced into a coma and place on a ventilator. I’m sure that the medical professionals fought hard to save him, and I’m thankful for that, but COVID-19 took him. He did not accept the vaccine. There was no helicopter ride to Walter Reed for him.
The vaccine is not a cure. That’s been made clear by the scientific community. What has been proven through analysis and the data is that it gives your immune system a jump start ability to fight the virus and significantly can reduce your symptoms, lesson your chance for hospitalizations and possible death.
The reader also referred to scientific research as “so called,” and claimed we’re being told the vaccine is the only method to stop the virus’s spread. I disagree with both of his conclusions. I trust science. The reasons why I do are surely should be evident to everyone. We all have greatly benefited by science, and so has that reader. Science has also given us other ways to combat the virus, mask wearing, social distancing, improved medical treatments and more.
I took the vaccine because I want the pandemic to end. I don’t want to possibly be one who continues the spread. I took it for my family and people I care about and love. I took it for my community. I took the vaccine because science is telling us right now it’s an effective and proven way to combat the virus. Science will continue to improve and more will be learned as data is analyzed and collected. That’s why I chose to be vaccinated.
Ed Santarelli
Ludington