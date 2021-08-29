Keep school masks decisions local? Sounds good, yes. But one school wears masks but another does not and a basketball game is to be played with each other. Now what do you do? If we are still having outbreaks of (the) delta (variant of) COVID-19. Who or what school is the good role model, and according to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), who is doing the right thing?
And will we have the same 30 percent of school students not wanting a shot in the arm? As we have in our adult society? Of course (they’re) influenced by their parents who will not have a shot either. This whole COVID-19 thing has turned into a sick joke.
From “I lost my freedom” to “I can’t go into a bar or restaurant” and, of course, “I don’t want to wear a mask.” All I can say is, no, your rights have not been taken away from you. You can decide for yourself not to do any of what is asked of you to do.
You are free to get sick and die from a delta (variant of) COVID-19 or any other mutant COVID-19 that comes along. That is your choice. And maybe, in the long run, that will be nature’s way to help get rid of the COVID-19 and all its mutants.
A hundred years ago some dumb people made some really bad decisions. But today, in the year of 2021, we now have some very highly educated people making even more dumb and dumber decisions.
That is hard to understand what we, as a society, lost our common sense.
John Gancarz
Manistee